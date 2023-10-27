The mound of evidence linking President Joe Biden to his family’s business does not depict a “smoking gun” that proves any wrongdoing, Politico Playbook claimed Friday, dismissing serious allegations that some Republicans“Now that they have a speaker again, House Republicans can return to their impeachment investigation into Biden — but it’s unclear where it’ll go now, CNN’s Annie Grayer reports.

It appears Playbook did not know the House Oversight Committee remained active during the speakership battle, during which the committee revealed James BidenThe committee believes the $200,000 check is suspicious because the money flowed through a distressed entity, Americore, which loaned James Biden a total of $600,000. On March 1, 2018, Americorethe $200,000 check James gave Joe Biden was due to a pre-existing business relationship.

In a Thursday letter to the White House, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), a former bank board member,“The Internal Revenue Code has specific requirements for delineating and reporting ‘below-market loans’ from gifts,” he wrote. “While there are some exceptions, for example loans of $10,000 or less, the payment in question would not appear exempt from such requirements if it is a loan. headtopics.com

The large check from one brother to another is not the only evidence the Friday newsletter ignored. The documented trail of evidence includes:last week, confidence in media to accurately report “news in a full, fair and accurate way” fell to the lowest level since 2016’s record low. Only 32 percent of Americans said they trust the establishment media “a great deal” or “a fair amount” to report the news.

