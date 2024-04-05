Politico Accused of Spreading Lies and Falsehoods to Interfere in 2024 Election

In a statement titled, “ Politico Carries Water for the Chinese Communist Party; Spews Lies and Falsehoods to Interfere In 2024 Election ,” Cheung In Politico ’s Nightly newsletter, Catherine Kim makes a harebrained assertion that China would prefer President Trump to return to the White House.

The same President Trump who made China submit to pro-America trade and tariff regulations, called them out for exporting the Coronavirus that killed millions across the world, and stood tough against Chinese economic aggression throughout his first term. For a media outlet and its reporter to peddle lies and feature commentary from a ‘China expert’ named Rorry Daniels—who by the way is a Democrat donor—is laughable at best. Politico is being played by devious Chinese forces who seek to manipulate malleable American media outlets and their reporters because they know Trump Derangement Syndrome is a very real disease that distorts all reasonin

Politico China President Trump 2024 Election Lies Falsehoods Manipulation Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Campaign Blasts Politico for Spewing ‘Lies’ About Trump’s Record on ChinaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Trump campaign rips Politico for 'harebrained assertion' that China prefers him over BidenThe Trump campaign slammed Politico's report that argued China would likely prefer former President Trump back in the White House in November.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump Campaign: Politico Carries Water for ChinaThe Trump campaign on Wednesday said 'Politico carries water for the Chinese Communist Party' and accused the outlet of spewing 'lies and falsehoods to interfere' in this year's election.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

China Accused of Attacking US Ally in South China Sea: What We KnowFor the second time this month, the Philippines says personnel were injured by a Chinese force seeking to blockade Manila-held Second Thomas Shoal.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Democrats using ‘communist tactics’ to stop Donald Trump: Lara TrumpLara Trump accused Democrats of using 'communist tactics' to defeat Donald Trump.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump's jokes are used to 'normalize' his extremism, Politico reports: 'How autocrats work'A Politico report on Sunday analyzed former President Donald Trump’s use of humor during campaign events and its possible connection to authoritarianism.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »