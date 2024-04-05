Politico Accused of Spreading Lies and Falsehoods to Interfere in 2024 Election

In a statement titled, “ Politico Carries Water for the Chinese Communist Party; Spews Lies and Falsehoods to Interfere In 2024 Election ,” Cheung In Politico ’s Nightly newsletter, Catherine Kim makes a harebrained assertion that China would prefer President Trump to return to the White House.
The same President Trump who made China submit to pro-America trade and tariff regulations, called them out for exporting the Coronavirus that killed millions across the world, and stood tough against Chinese economic aggression throughout his first term. For a media outlet and its reporter to peddle lies and feature commentary from a ‘China expert’ named Rorry Daniels—who by the way is a Democrat donor—is laughable at best. Politico is being played by devious Chinese forces who seek to manipulate malleable American media outlets and their reporters because they know Trump Derangement Syndrome is a very real disease that distorts all reasonin
Politico China President Trump 2024 Election Lies Falsehoods Manipulation Media
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
