Politicians Push for Private School Vouchers in Mississippi

With Mississippi's general election in the rearview mirror, some conservative groups and politicians are calling for legislation in the upcoming 2024 session to send public money to private schools. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy, a group that supports school vouchers, sent out a news release proclaiming, “Mississippi conservatives have a super duper majority – let’s use it” during the upcoming session.

Republicans -- presumably conservatives – do have super majorities in the Legislature as they did for the past four years. But most state Republicans, including Gov. Tate Reeves, who won reelection on Nov. 7, did not campaign on the issue of spending public funds on private schools. The governor spoke a lot about public education, but uttered hardly a word on the issue of vouchers on the campaign trail or in his television commercial





🏆 232. MSTODAYnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Many Conservative US Politicians Push For Anti-Clean Energy LegislationConservative politicians maintain anti-clean energy stances to support the devastating hold of the fossil fuel industry on US energy.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »

U.S., Arab nations push for ceasefire as Israeli ground troops push towards Gaza CityWhite House officials said a pause in fighting would allow more aid to get into Gaza and create a possibility for more hostages to be freed.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »

Marshall Ramsey: Candy CornNonprofit Mississippi News

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »

Archie Manning’s Mississippi high school burns down; 7 teens charged: ‘It’s sad to see’The former Drew High School was no longer in use, but about to be placed on the county's historical register.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »

'He's talking to you!' Toddler makes friends with dolphin at aquariumCarly Keech recorded as a dolphin took a break from swimming right in front of her daughter Ryenn at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Source: accuweather - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »

Despite vows of ‘debates,’ there will be only one for Mississippi governor raceIncumbent Gov. Tate Reeves in September said, 'we are going to have debates,' but he agreed to only one despite Brandon Presley's challenges.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »