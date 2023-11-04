Politically Provocative Halloween Costumes in Shanghai Target Chinese Communist Party

Halloween in Shanghai was interesting this year, as a fair number of young people chose to wear costumes that delivered not-very-subtle insults to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, including dictator Xi Jinping

. Radio Free Asia (RFA) spotted other politically provocative Halloween costumes on social media, including “ghosts and Chinese-style corpse brides” — the Chinese Communist Party ghosts in popular media because spirits are seen as metaphors for corrupt officials in Chinese culture — and the infamous health enforcers from the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic, who terrorized citizens while clad in white hazmat suits. “Another person came as beauty influencer Austin Li, asking onlookers why everything was so expensive, while another dressed as Taiwan’s cat-loving president, Tsai Ing-wen, who has vowed to defend the island’s democratic way of life from infiltration or invasion by Beijing,” RFA reported. Workers and volunteers look on in a compound where residents are tested for coronavirus during the second stage of a pandemic lockdown in Jing’an district in Shanghai on April 1, 2022. (Hector RETAMAL / AFP) “These are people who have always wanted to express themselves, so now they are making a political point through Halloween. They are making their voices heard without crossing the government’s red lines,” one Halloween partygoer explained. “It’s a form of political deconstructio

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREİTBARTNEWS: Winnie-the-Pooh, Coronavirus Lockdown Enforcers: Chinese Mock Communists with Halloween CostumesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

WTHRCOM: Chicago man looking for answers after Indianapolis Halloween party shooting injured his grandson13News reporter Emily Longnecker reports from 65th and Binford where a girl is recovering after a mass shooting took place over the weekend.

Source: WTHRcom | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Inside Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Halloween PartyThe former president partied at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort with several conservative figures and his wife, Melania.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

NYLONMAG: Ivy Getty Gets Ready for Her Halloween Party at JeansThe model got glam with besties Anya Taylor Joy and Quincey Jones ahead of her annual Halloween party.

Source: NylonMag | Read more »

ABC15: Funeral of Queen Creek teen assaulted at Halloween party to be held FridayNicole Grigg, a native to Phoenix, joined the ABC15 team in January 2020 as a multimedia journalist.

Source: abc15 | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Chicago activist seeks answers after grandson wounded by gunfire at Indianapolis Halloween partyThe well-known violence responder said the gun violence he fights has once again ensnared his family.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »