Polish opposition head Donald Tusk leads march to boost chances to unseat conservatives in election

Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk is leading a march in Warsaw to mobilize supporters and boost the chances of unseating the conservative government in upcoming parliamentary elections. Poland’s opposition leader and former prime minister, Donald Tusk, addressing an election campaign rally in Otwock, Poland, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Tusk is leading a march in Warsaw on Sunday aimed at mobilizing supporters in his against-the-odds battle to unseat the right-wing government in the Oct. 15 parliamentary election. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)2 of 4Poland’s opposition leader and former prime minister, Donald Tusk, left, and his Civic Platform member, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, right, flash victory signs during an election campaign rally in Otwock, Poland, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Tusk is leading a march in Warsaw on Sunday aimed at mobilizing supporters in his against-the-odds battle to unseat the right-wing government in the Oct. 15 parliamentary election. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)3 of 4FILE - Jaroslaw Kaczynski, front, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, speaks to supporters in Pruszkow, Poland, Sept. 27, 2023. Poland’s opposition leader Donald Tusk will lead a march in Warsaw on Sunday Oct.

