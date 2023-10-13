Shadow of the supporter is pictured during the election convention of Law and Justice (PiS) party, before Sunday's parliamentary elections, in Przysucha, Poland October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photofor the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), but one that sees it fall short of an outright majority.

"It is the most important election we have this year in Europe," said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at asset manager abrdn, adding markets had not priced in scenarios such as a hung parliament or the possibility of an early election.

Both PiS and its mainstream rivals are promising even more generous spending, possibly creating more inflationary pressures against a backdrop of a rate cutting central bank.The dominant concern among investors is the outlook for relations with the EU after PiS spent most of its eight years in power at loggerheads with Brussels over rule of law issues. headtopics.com

Some 110 billion euros ($116 billion) earmarked for Poland from the EU Cohesion funds in the 2021-2027 budget and the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) remain frozen over the government's record of undercutting liberal democratic rules.

"Banks could be a beneficiary given their macro proxy-like behaviour and thus positive impact of improved sentiment, larger investments and lower cost of equity," she said of this outcome. The percentage of emerging market fund managers looking to put their money to work on Poland's bourse has risen to more than 50% by end-August, from just over 40% in April 2021, Copley Fund Research calculations show.Meanwhile the zloty could strengthen to 4. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Analysis-Polish markets at crossroads on rocky road to electionAnalysis-Polish markets at crossroads on rocky road to election

'The Peasants' Review: Hand-Painted Polish Movie Is Pretty but Inert'The Peasants,' from the 'Loving Vincent' directors, is a doughy adaptation of a classic Polish novel, further weighed down by layers of oil paint.

As election nears, Polish PM warns of 'Islamic fighters' among migrantsIslamic militants will be among migrants heading for Europe as a result of the conflict in Israel, Poland's prime minister said on Thursday, as his governing party burnishes its anti-immigrant credentials in the run-up to a national election.

Former East Germany secret police agent charged in 1974 border killing of Polish manProsecutors say a former member of communist East Germany’s secret police has been charged with murder over the killing of a Polish national at a border crossing in divided Berlin in 1974

Polish government warns of disinformation after fake messages are sent out before electionPoland’s government is warning citizens to beware of a disinformation campaign after some people got fake messages saying the ruling party was offering free funerals for pensioners.

Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with SlovakiaPoland and the Czech Republic will extend temporary controls on their borders with Slovakia into November as countries seek to restrict the flow of illegal migrants.