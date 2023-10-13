Polish markets at crossroads on rocky road to election

Shadow of the supporter is pictured during the election convention of Law and Justice (PiS) party, before Sunday's parliamentary elections, in Przysucha, Poland October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photofor the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), but one that sees it fall short of an outright majority.
"It is the most important election we have this year in Europe," said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at asset manager abrdn, adding markets had not priced in scenarios such as a hung parliament or the possibility of an early election.
Both PiS and its mainstream rivals are promising even more generous spending, possibly creating more inflationary pressures against a backdrop of a rate cutting central bank.The dominant concern among investors is the outlook for relations with the EU after PiS spent most of its eight years in power at loggerheads with Brussels over rule of law issues.
Some 110 billion euros ($116 billion) earmarked for Poland from the EU Cohesion funds in the 2021-2027 budget and the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) remain frozen over the government's record of undercutting liberal democratic rules.
"Banks could be a beneficiary given their macro proxy-like behaviour and thus positive impact of improved sentiment, larger investments and lower cost of equity," she said of this outcome. The percentage of emerging market fund managers looking to put their money to work on Poland's bourse has risen to more than 50% by end-August, from just over 40% in April 2021, Copley Fund Research calculations show.Meanwhile the zloty could strengthen to 4.