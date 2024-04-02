Police Vehicle Stolen and Dumped in Auburn

A Federal Way Police Department patrol vehicle was stolen and dumped in Auburn. The suspect fled on foot and no one is in custody. The city of Federal Way has recently experienced an increase in crime, with multiple incidents of vehicle theft and vandalism.

The mayor and police chief are calling on lawmakers for assistance.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auburn woman found dead inside apartment, police investigate as domestic violencePolice are investigating a homicide after an Auburn woman was found dead in her home Friday afternoon.Auburn Police Department (APD) was called to do a welfare

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Houston crime: Man pleads guilty to assault of federal officer after damaging federal courthouseA 37-year-old Houston resident pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer after damaging two downtown buildings with a metal pole, facing up to 20 years in federal prison, as announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Federal judge says Cleveland has to turn over police records to DOJ monitoring teamInvestigative Reporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Federal Way Police say two shootings are relatedPolice believe two shootings in Federal Way are related.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Federal judge puts Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants who cross illegally back on holdA federal appeals court has again prevented Texas from arresting and deporting migrants accused of entering the U.S. illegally, hours after the the law briefly…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Federal charges filed against man accused of killing New Mexico State Police officerFederal charges were filed against the man accused of killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »