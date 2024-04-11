Police Use Drone to Apprehend Suspect Hiding in Backyard

Pasadena Police Department apprehended a suspect who was hiding in a backyard with the help of a drone. The suspect had allegedly broken into a garage but was scared off by the homeowner. The police used a drone to locate the suspect hiding in a different backyard.

The homeowner had called the police after encountering the suspect and showing him a pistol. The suspect appeared to be under the influence and left behind a backpack containing drug paraphernalia and cell phones.

