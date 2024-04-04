Police Searching for Suspects in Assault Case in Davis

Police in Davis are searching for a half dozen suspects after two people were assaulted by the suspects wearing masks last week. The reported assault happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of 2nd and F Streets on March 29. One person was 'seriously injured' and has not been able to provide more information to the police department. Surveillance video, which is not clear enough to get a good description of the suspects, was released on Thursday.

Police said the suspects were seen wearing hoodies and most, if not all, were wearing masks. The suspects were last seen running westbound on 2nd Street

Davis Police Assault Suspects Masks Injuries Surveillance Video

