Police search for suspect after five shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore

A suspect had not yet been identified in the incident, which occurred on a street that borders the university, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
"Everybody just starting screaming and alerting people next to them that there was an active shooter and to brace ourselves," Morgan State student Shawn Pollard told ABC News. Law enforcement had responded to an active shooter situation near the university on Tuesday night. As of 11:55 p.m. ET, police said on social media that the incident was no longer being considered an active shooter situation. Half an hour later, Morgan State University said the shelter-in-place order on campus had been lifted.
Police updated the public a short while later, posting on X:"BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved. Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area.""It was terrifying because I'm away from home," Morgan State student Irmani-Maure Beauvais told ABC News.
Local police were being supported by federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Baltimore Field Division. "ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our @BaltimorePolice partners at the scene of an active shooter situation, 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Please avoid the area. Those nearby should shelter in place," the ATF posted on social media."Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. headtopics.com