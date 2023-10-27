Police search for driver after hit-and-run wreck in east Harris County

HOUSTON — A bicyclist was struck and killed in east Harris County earlier this month and now deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the driver who hit him.

It happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday, October 15 on Crosby Lynchburg Road near Highway 90. Deputies say a dark-colored 2011 to 2015 Chrysler Town and Country van hit Dwayne Joseph Brinac, who was riding his bicycle, from behind and kept going.Anyone with any information on the driver is asked to call 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

