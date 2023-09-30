Police scuffle with electoral court justices in Guatemala as prosecutors seek to seize vote tallies

Policemen have shoved and wrestled with justices of Guatemala's top electoral tribunal, as prosecutors sought to seize the tally sheets of votes from the August presidential elections. Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s Mynor Franco, center, arrives to the Constitutional Court building in Guatemala City, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

The prosecutor’s office raided the electoral tribunal for the fourth time on Friday in search of election results records following Bernardo Arévalo’s presidential election win. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)2 of 10Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s President Irma Palencia arrives to the Constitutional Court building in Guatemala City, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The prosecutor’s office raided the electoral tribunal for the fourth time on Friday in search of election results records following Bernardo Arévalo’s presidential election win. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)3 of 10Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s President Irma Palencia arrives to the Constitutional Court building in Guatemala City, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The prosecutor’s office raided the electoral tribunal for the fourth time on Friday in search of election results records following Bernardo Arévalo’s presidential election win.

Read more:

AP »

Police scuffle with electoral court justices in Guatemala as prosecutors seek to seize vote talliesPolicemen have shoved and wrestled with justices of Guatemala's top electoral tribunal, as prosecutors sought to seize the tally sheets of votes from the August presidential elections

Man crashes into police station while blaring 'Welcome to the Jungle,' police sayA man is facing a life sentence for terrorism among other charges after police say he purposely crashed into their department's station.

Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into police station in New Jersey: PoliceAuthorities say a New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department earlier this month

Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey: PoliceA New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week, authorities announced Friday. No one was injured in the crashes, both of which took place on Sept. 20, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. However, at least one officer narrowly escaped being struck when John…

Seattle cop who made callous remarks after Indian woman’s death has been administratively reassignedThe Seattle Police Department says an officer and police union leader under investigation...

Police locate gun on boy suspected of breaking into vehicles: South Euclid Police BlotterA Cleveland Heights resident reported at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 20 that two boys who had been trying to enter vehicles at that city were entering South Euclid. Responding officers from both cities detained the boys in separate locations. The boy, 15, detained in South Euclid was found in possession of a gun and other criminal tools.