Police Rescue Children and Arrest Suspect After Standoff

After receiving a report of a person with a knife, police arrived at a home where a woman claimed to have been attacked and held against her will. The woman's children were rescued while the male suspect barricaded himself inside.

After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses.

Police Rescue Children Arrest Standoff Knife Attack Suspect

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Renton police arrest 2 teens accused of stealing car, pulling guns on childrenOfficers in Renton arrested two juveniles - ages 14 and 16 - accused of pulling a gun on two children as they were walking down the street.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Tim Tebow collaborates with Sentinel Foundation to rescue 59 children with disabilities from HaitiThe operation rescued 59 children with disabilities from Haiti, moving them through Jamaica with help from Rep. Cory Mills, who has already staged two rescue operations in Haiti.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Rescue of kidnapped Nigerian children reportsThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Rescue of kidnapped Nigerian children reportsThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Mom's latest arrest was for child neglect and violating probation from an earlier arrestA woman is being held without bond after her son spoke to a neighbor and a sheriff's deputy, and she's being held without bond because of something in her past.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

San Mateo police arrest man suspected of trespassing onto high school, carrying knifeSan Mateo police said a 29-year-old man trespassed onto a high school Wednesday morning while carrying a large knife in a backpack.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »