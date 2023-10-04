The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

State police distributed photos of 40 small cylindrical bombs with fins meant to be released from drones. Police also found bomb-making materials, including about 45 pounds (20 kilograms) of metal shrapnel and 15 pounds (7 kilograms) of gunpowder.

A suspect was spotted running into the house but he apparently escaped out the back, and no arrests were made, officials said. The raid occurred Wednesday in Teocaltiche, a town in an area where the Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels have been fighting bloody turf battles. In August, five youths went missing in the nearby city of Lagos de Moreno, and videos surfaced later suggesting their captors may have forced the victims to kill each other. headtopics.com

However, even that number may be an underestimate. Residents in some parts of the neighboring state of Michoacan say attacks by bomb-dropping drones are a near daily occurrence.or improvised explosive devices also rose this year, with 42 soldiers, police and suspects wounded by IEDs, up from 16 in 2022.

Serbian authorities have detained the alleged organizer behind a recent shootout with Kosovo policeSerbian police have detained an ethnic Serb leader from Kosovo who was the alleged organizer behind a recent shootout with Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region.

Police raid on a house in western Mexico uncovers workshop for making drone-carried bombsAuthorities in western Mexico say they found a workshop for making drone-carried bombs in a house built to look like a castle

Mexico flags plan after Grupo Mexico's chemical spill efforts deemed insufficientMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he hoped to have a proposal within 15 days regarding a 2014 chemical spill in the Sonora River by mining and transportation conglomerate Grupo Mexico .