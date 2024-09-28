Police Pursuit Ends in Shooting After Stolen Car Ramming

At approximately 1:45 a.m. police were called to the 1500 block of Meridian Drive. The victim of the auto theft was following the stolen vehicle, prompting officers to attempt a traffic stop, Irving Police said.Officers said they pursued the chicle to the 6500 Block of Singleton Boulevard in Grand Prairie where the pursuit was led to a dead end.

The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to escape by ramming multiple police vehicles and showed no intention of exiting the vehicle. When the driver continued to ram the police vehicles, officers say they were forced to discharge their firearms.The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report.

The Irving Police Department and the Grand Prairie Police Department are working together to investigate this incident. Police said the driver will be charged accordingly and transported to jail once they are released from the hospital.

Auto Theft Police Pursuit Shooting Grand Prairie Irving

