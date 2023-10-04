Police officer wounded in Route 91 mass shooting dies in motorcycle crash

Chad Swanson, 35, died after his police motorcycle was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash with another car at about 5:15 a.m. PDT, the
Swanson was navigating the 405 Freeway when the driver of one vehicle hit another in the northbound lane of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On 10-4-23, at about 5:15am, Manhattan Beach Police Department Motorcycle Officer Chad Swanson was involved in a fatal on duty traffic collision on the 405 Freeway.
“He’s survived by his wife, three very little boys, his mother and father, as well as many other family members,” police department spokesperson Lt. Kelly Benjamin said at a news conference. “We’re hurting, we’re grieving.
Benjamin told reporters that Swanson was in the crowd on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which overlooked the site of the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooter killed 58 people at the site, and two more people later died from their injuries.
“He personally was responsible for saving several lives and helping rescue victims out of that area,” Benjamin told reporters.