Police Officer on Trial for Violent Arrest in Aurora, Colorado

A police officer in Aurora, Colorado is on trial for a violent arrest in which he pointed a gun to the head of a suspect. Officer John Haubert is accused of beating the man with his pistol, choking him, and threatening to kill him during the arrest.

The incident, which was captured on police body camera video, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about police brutality.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ella French trial: Verdict for Emonte Morgan announced in killing of Chicago police officerA verdict has been announced in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

New trial opens for American friends over fatal stabbing of Rome police officerAmericans Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are back on trial over the slaying of an Italian police officer during a botched drug sting.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Trial over teen’s sexual abuse by police officer delayed after Post investigationA federal judge in New Orleans postponed a trial in a civil case against the city following The Post’s revelations Thursday.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Trial begins for woman accused of running over Chicago Police officer while nakedTrial begins for woman accused of running over Chicago Police officer while naked

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Former Aurora Police Officer to Stand Trial for Assault in Arrest of Black ManA former Aurora police officer is set to go on trial for his actions in the 2021 arrest of a Black man, after he swatted his hands at the officer’s weapon. The trial follows the convictions last year of a police officer and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Ella French murder trial: Jury begins deliberatingJury members began deliberating Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »