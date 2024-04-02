Police Officer on Horseback Chases Alleged Shoplifter

The Albuquerque Police Department released body cam footage showing an officer on horseback chasing an alleged shoplifter who was on foot. An officer had just gotten his horse out of its trailer when someone alerted them to an alleged shoplifter and the chase was on. The alleged shoplifter refused the officer’s orders to stop and ran out onto the busy roadway, at which point two other mounted officers joined in the attempted apprehension.

After corralling the suspect, one of the second two mounted officers dismounted and handcuffed the alleged shoplifter

