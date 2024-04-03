Police Officer Assaulted at Ohio Walmart

A Lakemore police officer was assaulted while working security at a Walmart in Springfield Township. The officer approached a vehicle where two women were fighting, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

One of the women, Michelle Wright, allegedly assaulted the officer and was arrested. The second woman, Tonjreonna Mayhand, was charged with aggravated menacing and a gun was found in her purse.

