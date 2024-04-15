Police Officer and Sheriff's Deputy Shot and Killed in Upstate New York

A police officer and a sheriff's deputy in upstate New York were shot and killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who also was killed, police said.The Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff's Office were tracking a vehicle that had eluded police earlier, Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said during a news conference.

The officers found the vehicle at the home and saw what appeared to be guns inside the auto. They then"heard what sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence," Cecile said. All three were pronounced dead at the hospital, Cecile said. Their names were not immediately released.The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports the officers were the first law enforcement officers to be killed in the line of duty in Onondaga County since Officer Wallie Howard Jr. was shot to death during an undercover drug operation in October 1990.

