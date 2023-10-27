Police: Man submerged 3-year-old child in hot water, causing severe burns and fractured leg

Fri, October 27th 2023, 9:09 PM UTCRochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges after he allegedly caused "extensive" burns and a broken leg when he submerged a 3-year-old child in hot water last month.Officers learned the child had been brought to the hospital with severe burns and a "significantly" fractured leg.

The child was transferred to Golisano Children's Hospital due to the "serious nature" of the injuries, according to police.According to court paperwork, the incident happened Sept. 19 at a home on Barberry Terrace and Canty delayed medical care until the following day.Canty is charged with first- and second-degree assault. He remains in Monroe County Jail.

