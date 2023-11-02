Police locate missing 12-year-old in Mesa

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc. 12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app,12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence., available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on theArizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.
The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media. Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go toor download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.
Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case. Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.
