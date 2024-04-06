Police Issue Citations for Bicycle and Pedestrian Violations

The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 13 citations to drivers and bicyclists for various violations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation. The operation was conducted citywide from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and resulted in 15 individuals being contacted by police officers. Violations included stop sign violation, cell phone violation, biking on the wrong side of the road, and blocking intersections.

The police department hopes this operation serves as a reminder for everyone to practice road safety

