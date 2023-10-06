Police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old acquaintance in death of Philadelphia journalist

Police said Friday that they have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old acquaintance in the death of a Philadelphia journalist who went from sleeping on the street to working for the mayor to writing urgent columns on the city’s most pressing social issues. Josh Kruger, 39, was shot and killed at his Philadelphia home early Monday.

When people don’t recognize your humanity, you begin to question it yourself,” he wrote in a 2015 column for The Philadelphia Citizen, just three years after he himself slept outside a law firm near Rittenhouse Square.

Read more:

sdut »

Philadelphia shellfish heist: $73,000 worth of crabs stolen from back of truck, police sayThe early morning theft ended with 184 cases of crab clusters valued at $73,000 being stolen from the back of a tractor-trailer, according to officials.

3 officers shot, suspect dead after incident in Northeast Philadelphia: policeThree Philadelphia police officers were ambushed by gunfire while responding to a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

3 officers, man injured after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect dead: policeA man was fatally shot by police after he opened fire and shot three police officers and another man in Northeast Philadelphia following a domestic incident, police said.

Man critical after attack by dogs in West Philadelphia, police sayA man is in critical condition after several dogs attacked him in West Philadelphia.

22-year-old man shot three times in North Philadelphia; police arrest two suspectsA 22-year-old man is suffering critical injuries after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Thursday.

Three Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game: policeMore details have been released about what led to three Philadelphia police officers being injured during a shootout where the suspect was killed Wednesday.