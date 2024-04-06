Police Investigation Finds Evidence of Racial Hate Crimes Against Utah Women's Basketball Team

A police investigation into allegations that the Utah women’s basketball team was subjected to ' racial hate crimes ' while in Idaho for the NCAA women’s tournament last month has turned up evidence that 'corroborates' players’ testimony, law enforcement said Thursday. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department issued an update confirming that detectives have gathered approximately 35 hours of video evidence from businesses in the area, noting that not all the footage contained audio.

But in one piece of evidence, police say a 'racial slur was clearly audible.' CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'Some of the surveillance video/audio corroborates what was reported by members of the basketball program and detectives are currently working to locate any additional evidence,' police said in a news release. 'We’ve identified an audio recording where the use of a racial slur was clearly audibl

Police Investigation Racial Hate Crimes Utah Women's Basketball Team NCAA Women's Tournament Evidence Testimony Law Enforcement Surveillance Video Audio Racial Slur

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police investigation into Utah women’s basketball allegations finds audio containing racial slurA police investigation of allegations made by the Utah women's basketball team has uncovered new evidence that 'corroborates' the players' testimony, authorities revealed Thursday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Glendale Police internal affairs investigation alleges sloppy police work; criminal investigation underway9NEWS has learned a number of Glendale Police officers were the subject of an internal review that found, among other things, officers throwing away evidence.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Investigation into electronic device at Utah high school raises larger concerns for policeA recent investigation at a Moab high school has raised concerns for police about how an electronic device called a Flipper Zero could potentially be used by others.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Utah women’s basketball finds out NCAA Tournament opponent for first roundSee who the Utah Utes women's basketball team will play in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Utah Online School allows students from active Utah families to learn anywhereTried and true online learning methods of Utah Online School are available for tens of thousands of students across Utah, including those in grades K-5. Enrollment for summer school and fall opens April 1.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Roommate of 2 missing Utah men arrested; Homicide investigation underwayAs a digital content producer, Spencer writes, edits and manages website content and helps run FOX 13's social media channels.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »