Police “investigating the death of a 13-year-old male after he was shot by a man he carjacked.”

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a 13-year-old male after he was shot by a man he carjacked.Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of D Street, NorthwestUpon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. As the victim was getting out of the car, he produced a handgun and shot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area.The victim of the carjacking was an off-duty federal security officer who was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin.

