Police investigating after man died while trimming tree near 64th Street and Indian School Road

Fire officials say the man was killed while trimming a large tree in the backyard of a private residence.This incident is currently under investigation.

United States Headlines Read more: ABC15 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12NEWS: Worker killed by falling branch while trimming trees in ScottsdaleThe trimmer was killed by a fallen branch in Scottsdale near 64th street and Indian School road.

Source: 12News | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: Woman dead following Maryvale shooting: Phoenix PoliceThe shooting, according to police, happened near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 31.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Hinsdale Central High School given “Exemplary” grade by Illinois’s 2023 school report cardAccording to the ISBE, Hinsdale Central continued to perform within the top 10% of public high schools in the state, earning the designation of an “Exemplary School,” with a 96% graduation rate.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

CBS21NEWS: School Van Driver charged with DUI while driving 4 kids to schoolEast Hempfield Township Police confirm that around 7:57a.m., on Monday, October 30, officers were dispatched to Rte 283 after receiving complaints of a school v

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more ⮕

CBSLA: Multiple students stabbed at Van Nuys High School, school placed on lockdownThree students were reportedly stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday morning, according to LAFD.

Source: CBSLA | Read more ⮕

FOX13: Cool School: Lifelong learning taught at Utah School for the Deaf and BlindAs the senior digital content producer, Melanie is focused on the digital presence of FOX 13 News on all platforms, including; fox13now.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Youtube and other streaming platforms.

Source: fox13 | Read more ⮕