Police Investigate Staged Robberies in Houston

Police are investigating a series of staged robberies in Houston , where the purported victims were allegedly trying to obtain U-visas. The investigation began after a bystander shot and killed a man who was robbing a couple at a gas station .

One of the cases being looked into involves a robbery at another gas station in February 2023.

Houston Staged Robberies U-Visas Gas Station Investigation

