Police in Texas rescue goat and peacock on April Fool's Day

Animal Rescue News

Officers from the Irving Police Department in Texas were called to handle a situation involving a goat and a peacock on April Fool's Day. The goat had fallen off a trailer and was running loose along Highway 183, while the peacock was trotting through a neighborhood. Authorities temporarily shut down the highway and managed to wrangle the goat to safety. The police captured the peacock in a residential backyard.

Officers from the Irving Police Department, in north Texas, thought they were being pranked on April Fool's Day until they were called to handle a situation involving a peacock and a goat on Monday afternoon. One of its law enforcement officers, Officer Turner, had been patrolling the city all morning on April 1 until he received dispatches about a goat running loose along Highway 183 and a peacock trotting through a neighborhood.

The goat fell off a trailer, ended up on the highway, and navigated through shopping centers. Authorities temporarily shut down the highway before finally wrangling the goat and getting it to safety. "She gave everyone a run for their money that day," said Brittany Polk, a senior officer at Irving Animal Services. Irving Police Department Officer Turner had to chase down and rescue a goat and a peacock on April Fool's Day. Police captured the vibrant bird in a residential backyard

