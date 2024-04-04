Police in Texas rescue goat and peacock on April Fool's Day

Officers from the Irving Police Department, in north Texas, thought they were being pranked on April Fool's Day until they were called to handle a situation involving a peacock and a goat on Monday afternoon. One of its law enforcement officers, Officer Turner, had been patrolling the city all morning on April 1 until he received dispatches about a goat running loose along Highway 183 and a peacock trotting through a neighborhood.

The goat fell off a trailer, ended up on the highway, and navigated through shopping centers. Authorities temporarily shut down the highway before finally wrangling the goat and getting it to safety. "She gave everyone a run for their money that day," said Brittany Polk, a senior officer at Irving Animal Services. Irving Police Department Officer Turner had to chase down and rescue a goat and a peacock on April Fool's Day. Police captured the vibrant bird in a residential backyard

