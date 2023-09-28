Police in Portland, Oregon, are investigating nearly a dozen fentanyl overdoses involving children as young as 1 year old Nearly a dozen children, including a 1-year-old, have overdosed on fentanyl since June in Portland, Oregon, its police bureau said Thursday, intensifying alarm in a city like so many others that has struggled to address the deadliest overdose...

Nearly a dozen children, including a 1-year-old, have overdosed on fentanyl since June in Portland, Oregon, its police bureau said Thursday, intensifying alarm in a city like so many others that has struggled to address the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history.

Police said 10 minors have overdosed since June and that fentanyl is suspected in all but one of the cases. Half of the incidents were fatal. A 1-year-old, 2-year-old, 5-year-old and two 15-year-olds are among the dead, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek directs state police to crack down on fentanyl distribution, hold sellers accountableThe state police have been directed to crack down on the fentanyl crisis in Oregon, where authorities seized nearly 233,00 fentanyl pills and 62 pounds of powder this year so far.

PORTLAND, Ore. —

A growing number of children are dying of fentanyl overdoses across the country amid an escalating opioid crisis that last year claimed nearly 80,000 lives, according to federal data. In the past month, a 2-year-old with a significant amount of fentanyl in her system died at her home south of Seattle, a 1-year-old died of a suspected fentanyl overdose at a day care