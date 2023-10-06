Police find dead man in stranded driver’s passenger seat: ‘we got into it’

Iowa state troopers responding to a routine jump-start of a stalled car were met with a gruesome surprise: a dead man who had been shot twice and concealed under a pile of clothing. Driver Jihad Abdul Malik Gasaway, 23, was initially charged on Tuesday with abuse of a corpse and booked into Poweshiek County Jail on $50,000 bail, per an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release.

VERMONT STATE POLICE SEARCHING FOR 'ARMED AND DANGEROUS' SUSPECT IN 'SUSPICIOUS DEATH' OF WOMAN ON TRAIL ' did not notify anyone of the male subject inside the vehicle … call 911 to request medical assistance,' read an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

