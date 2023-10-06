Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

God Goes Green: Feds Helping Colorado Churches Reduce Carbon FootprintThe Inflation Reduction Act has made it possible for houses of worship like the First Universalist Church of Denver to make renewable-energy improvements.

Colorado funeral home with 'green' burials under investigation after improperly stored bodies foundAuthorities are investigating the improper storage of human remains at a southern Colorado funeral home that performs “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets. The investigation centers on the Return to Nature Funeral Home outside Colorado Springs in the small town of Penrose. The company says it provides burial of non-embalmed bodies in biodegradable caskets, shrouds or nothing at all. A woman who lives near the funeral home said Thursday that she had noticed a putrid smell in recent weeks. The Fremont County Sheriff’s office said it was working with state and federal officials in the investigation.

