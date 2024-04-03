Police Failing to Enforce City Workers' Parking Violations, Watchdog Report Finds

Police are failing to enforce city workers' violations of the system that gives them thousands of free parking permits each year, with city servants allowed to park illegally across the five boroughs without facing consequences, according to a watchdog report released on Wednesday. The NYPD closed nearly a quarter of 311 complaints about parking permits in 20 minutes or less, and no official action was taken against half of all complaints, according to the report.

“DOI found that 91% of the 311 complaints for parking permit misuse did not result in a summons,” the report said. “A 20-minute timeframe is so tight as to raise questions about whether NYPD took sufficient steps to address the complaint

