Police Dog Stabbed and Killed by MS-13 Gang Members at Virginia State Prison

A police dog named Rivan was stabbed and killed while protecting an officer during an attack by MS-13 gang members at a state prison in Virginia. The attack occurred when three inmates affiliated with the gang attacked another inmate.

Rivan and the officer were trying to restore order and protect the inmates when the dog was violently stabbed and kicked. Despite efforts to save him, Rivan died from his injuries. A memorial service will be held for the dog.

Police Dog Stabbed Killed MS-13 Gang Virginia State Prison Attack Inmates Corrections Officer Memorial Service

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivan, police dog, killed by MS-13 illegal immigrant gang members in vicious prison attackA police dog was killed by illegal immigrant MS-13 gang members who stabbed and kicked the K-9 as he was trying to restore order amid a gang beating at a Virginia prison, according to authorities.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Virginia Police Dog Stabbed and Killed by MS-13 Gang Members at State PrisonA Virginia police dog named Rivan was stabbed and killed during an assault by MS-13 gang members at a state prison. The dog was accompanying a corrections officer when three inmates attacked another inmate. The attacking inmates are affiliated with the MS-13 gang and appeared to be supervised by another inmate. Despite attempts to save the dog's life, it died from its injuries.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Police Robot Dog Shot Three Times by Barricaded Suspect, Police ClaimThe Massachusetts State Police said the Boston Dynamics Robot, known as Spot, let them avoid sending humans or K9s into the situation.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

4 dead after plane crash at airport near Virginia, West Virginia border, officials sayFour people died in a plane crash Sunday at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County, Virginia, according to an airport representative.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Arthur The King review: Mark Wahlberg's dog movie doesn't have much biteThis man-meets-dog story doesn’t quite understand the dog half of the equation

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Houston dog mistaken for missing dog Max, gets new home with Christina Johnson’s familyAfter being mistaken for missing Max, the pup has now been adopted by the Johnson Family.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »