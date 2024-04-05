Police Detail Fatal Shooting at Sunnyvale Mobile Home Park

Sunnyvale : Police detail fatal shooting of man at mobile home park . In a statement Thursday, police identified the officers as Cpl. Hayden Fry and Officer Kevin Contreras. Fry is an eight-year veteran of the department. Contreras joined the department in 2023 after serving six years with another law enforcement agency. The episode began just before 8 a.m.

on March 27, when a 23-year-old man called 911 to report he had been shot by Arrais, his mother, inside their apartment at 2562 Francisco Blvd., according to police. He said he was awakened by the sound of gunfire and then shot twice by his mother. Moments after they arrived at the apartment, Fry and Contreras saw Arrais driving out of the parking lot. Police said the officers ordered Arrais to stop and she pointed a firearm at both of them, “at which time they fired their service weapons at her

