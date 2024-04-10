Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash in North Hollywood

A police chase on Wednesday afternoon ended in a fiery crash involving a suspect and an innocent driver on a residential street in North Hollywood . The suspect, driving a gray BMW, was being pursued by the Los Angeles Police Department for reckless driving. After entering the 170 Freeway and exiting back onto surface streets, the suspect collided violently with another driver near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Emilita Street.

The BMW caught fire, while the innocent driver's car was severely damaged. The suspect was dragged away from the wreckage by police officers, while the female driver of the other vehicle received medical attention. No officers were reported injured

Police Chase Fiery Crash Suspect Innocent Driver North Hollywood

