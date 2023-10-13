Police charge teen, seek second suspect in Morgan State shooting

Authorities investigate the scene where five people were shot at Morgan State University’s Thurgood Marshall Hall in Baltimore. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)Baltimore police have charged a 17-year-old male with multiple counts of attempted murder and are seeking a second suspect in theFast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The teen charged was not identified, but Baltimore police said he was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Police said they are also seeking Jovan Williams, 18, of D.C., inand led officials to cancel classes. Williams is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have opened fire during the incident, police said. Police have issued attempted murder warrants for him.

Baltimore police said they were able to identify and locate one of the suspects via surveillance video that was uncovered during the investigation. Police released video and images of two males last week and asked for the public’s help to identify them.“We will not rest until Williams is in custody," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement. headtopics.com

Gunfire erupted around 9:25 p.m. near Thurgood Marshall Hall, a dorm, on the first night of homecoming. The shooting occurred outside as students left the Mister & Miss Morgan State University coronation at the performing arts center across the street from the dorm. Officials locked down the campus.

Police initially feared an attack-style mass shooting was underway. They cordoned off parts of the campus, called in a SWAT team and searched buildings room-by-room. A video posted online showed heavily armed officers shining lights in one dorm room and searching it as a student raised his hands. headtopics.com

“The Morgan community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, said in a statement Friday.

