Police catch dog behind the wheel of a moving vehicle: 'Irresponsible'

The Slovak Police Force made a Facebook post about the incident on Friday. They said that officers from the Senice municipality"did not believe their own eyes" when they spotted a brown hunting dog behind the wheel of a car.ANIMAL SHELTER THROWS RESCUE DOG AN EPIC BIRTHDAY PARTY COMPLETE WITH ADORABLE PHOTO SHOOTThe driver – a 31-year-old man – reportedly told police that the dog"suddenly jumped over his knees" when he was navigating the car. Police disputed that claim, noting that their speed camera footage did not record any sudden movements in the driver's seat.

The man was fined for a traffic violation. The Slovak Police Force urges residents to keep their dogs out of the way when driving.

The man was fined for a traffic violation. The Slovak Police Force urges residents to keep their dogs out of the way when driving.

WORLD'S OLDEST DOG TURNS 31 WITH A TRADITIONAL PORTUGUESE BIRTHDAY PARTY: ‘BOBI IS SPECIAL’"When transporting a dog, take care of the safety of the animal and the entire crew in the car," an English translation of the post read."Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving."Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox