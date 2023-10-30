Police: California man tosses pipe bomb, Molotov cocktail during chase in Bay Area

Authorities said the suspect first assaulted a parishioner at the Saints Peter and Paul Church at about 5:50 p.m. and was chased out of the church by congregants.

Responding officers soon arrived and attempted to stop the suspect, but the man hopped in a car and fled the area. The suspect then threw “suspicious devices” out of his car window at the pursuing officers, police said.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the neighborhood where the incident took place, told The San Francisco Standard the devices included a Molotov cocktail and a pipe bomb. PRELIMINARY REPORT: Assault at Saints Peter and Paul Church in North Beach. Responding officers encountered a suspect with an improvised device. A pursuit occurred. Suspect apprehended by SFPD in another county. If you are a witness or have video, contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.California Highway Patrol took over the chase from there and eventually arrested the suspect in Martinez. headtopics.com

