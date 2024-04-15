Police Arrest Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Boeing Facility in Missouri

A police department spokesman said seven of the protesters were arrested, and prosecutors intend to seek charges of unlawful assembly and trespassing.More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators packed a City Hall hearing room to support calls for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza Updated:ST CHARLES, Mo. — Pro-Palestine demonstrators in St. Charles County were one of many groups that disrupted traffic across the country Monday morning.

terminals Monday morning, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation's busiest airports and causing headaches for travelers. Protesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 around 7 a.m., a demonstration they said was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organizers. Trafficwas also snarled for hours Monday morning as pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 880 in Oakland.

O'Hare warned travelers on the social platform X to take alternative forms of transportation with car travel “substantially delayed this morning due to protest activity.” Some travelers stuck in standstill traffic left their cars and walked the final leg to the airport along the freeway, trailing their luggage behind them.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Demonstration Boeing Facility Missouri

