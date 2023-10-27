Police: 1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in south Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called on a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Cline Street just after 5:20 p.m., located near South High School. There is currently no information on suspects or what led to the shooting.

