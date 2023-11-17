Polestar's Attempt to Distance Itself from Volvo

Polestar is desperate to prove it isn't Volvo and is distancing itself from Volvo's style. The latest Polestar models take risks, like selling a car without a rear window. Polestar claims you won't miss it in a camera-filled, self-driving future.





🏆 594. InsideEVs » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Polestar 4 is lowest-carbon Polestar yetEverything you need to know about the Polestar 4, the all-electric SUV coupe, coming in 2023

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Polestar signs deal with South Korea's SK On for Polestar 5 EVPolestar signs deal with South Korea's SK On for Polestar 5 EV

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Polestar 5 Unveiled at Polestar Day in Los AngelesThe automaker showcased its full array of models at the event, including the wild Polestar Synergy design concept

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Polestar 5 Unveiled Without Camouflage at Polestar DayThe Polestar 5 electric flagship was shown at the Polestar Day event yesterday without any camouflage for the first time; here's what you should know about it.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Polestar Unveils Polestar 5 | Car NewsPolestar unveils its Polestar 5 during a day organized to showcase all its products in Los Angeles. Auto123 has the details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Polestar Day: First Ride in the Upcoming Polestar 3 SUVLast week, attendees of Polestar Day had the opportunity to ride in the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV, which is set to be released in the US in 2024. The ride showcased the SUV's impressive performance and features, including a powerful engine and comfortable ride.

Source: verge - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »