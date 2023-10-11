Polestar Is Raising $1 Billion. Why the EV Stock Is Falling.

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive is raising $1 billion, pushing its shares sharply lower.

The company said it would raise the funds through a variety of methods, including share sales in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday. Polestar (ticker: PSNY) American depositary receipts fell 8% in premarket trading.

The move shows how hard it is to be an EV start-up. Unlike Tesla (TSLA), which boasts strong profit margins, most makers of electric vehicles are selling cars at a loss. That includes Rivian (ticker: RIVN) and Ford (F). The hope is that streamlining production, increasing volumes and lower costs will turn the companies profitable some time in the future. headtopics.com

Polestar delivered 13,900 vehicles in the third quarter and says it’s on track to sell as many as 70,000 this year. Its stock has dropped 39% in the past three months.

