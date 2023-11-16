Polestar 3: A Long-Awaited Crossover from Polestar

I don’t call myself an SUV lover, but I can admit that maybe it’s a strange business decision to start out your fully electric (or electrified) brand with a sedan and a coupe. In case you haven’t noticed, the SUV-shaped Tesla Model Y is the best-selling vehicle in the world. Hell, most of the biggest-selling vehicles today are of the light truck variety, regardless of propulsion type.

So there’s no doubt the Polestar 3 is a long time coming, primed to pick up all the consumers waiting for a crossover from the Sino-Swedish brand. But the crossover’s introduction shows there are a lot of looming questions. Is this truly what Polestar needs to get out from under the shadow of its Geely Group corporate cousin Volvo? I couldn’t get actual driving time behind the wheel, but the brand offered ride-a-longs of the 3 during this year’s Polestar Day event – along with its sleeker sibling, the Polestar 4. There’s still a lot to be said, even as a passenge

United States Headlines Read more: INSİDEEVS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INSİDEEVS: Polestar 3: A Long-Awaited Crossover from PolestarThe introduction of the Polestar 3 raises questions about whether it can help Polestar break free from the shadow of its corporate cousin Volvo . This article discusses the anticipation surrounding the crossover and its potential impact on the brand.

Source: InsideEVs | Read more »

VERGE: Polestar Day: First Ride in the Upcoming Polestar 3 SUVLast week, attendees of Polestar Day had the opportunity to ride in the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV , which is set to be released in the US in 2024. The ride showcased the SUV 's impressive performance and features, including a powerful engine and comfortable ride.

Source: verge | Read more »

THR: Thanksgiving: A Long-Awaited Horror Film Finally Hits the Big ScreenA throwback slasher film titled 'Thanksgiving' has finally been released after 16 years. The film, set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, offers plenty of cheap thrills and gore, satisfying genre fans. Although not an instant classic, it delivers the bloodthirsty detail that horror aficionados crave. The story begins with a riot at a big box store on Thanksgiving night, coinciding with the start of its Black Friday sale.

Source: THR | Read more »

LATİMES: Eli Roth's Long-Awaited 'Thanksgiving' Slasher Movie Finally Hits TheatersAfter 16 years of discussion and development, Eli Roth's holiday slasher movie 'Thanksgiving' is finally hitting theaters. However, while Roth's enthusiasm is evident, the underbaked script proves that there can be too much of a good thing.

Source: latimes | Read more »

COLLİDER: Eli Roth's Thanksgiving: A Long-Awaited Holiday SlasherEli Roth's Thanksgiving, a highly anticipated holiday slasher, is finally coming to theaters after 16 years. The movie revolves around an axe-wielding maniac terrorizing the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, during the Thanksgiving holiday. What initially appears as a random killing spree is revealed to be part of a larger holiday scheme. Get ready for a traumatizing Thanksgiving feast!

Source: Collider | Read more »

WSJ: Vanguard: The Best Option for Long-Term InvestorsWith so many Vanguard ETFs available, we crunched numbers, consulted fund experts, and pored through offerings to make our picks.

Source: WSJ | Read more »