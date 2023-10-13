Poland's elections this weekend could mark a crossroad for EU solidarity — and Ukraine support

Polish elections on Oct. 15 pit the incumbent right-wing Law and Justice party, which has fallen out with Ukraine over grain exports and sparred with the EU, against a coalition led by former European Council President Donald Tusk.

"At stake is the future of Poland's democratic institutions, the country's place in the European Union, and the general direction of the country's foreign policy," researchers at U.S. think tank GMF say.

The political campaigns have seen both sides convey the election as a battle over sovereignty and identity. Migration is another core and divisive issue. The election result is likely to be close and result in a period of fierce negotiations. Consultancy Eurasia Group believes it is most likely to end in a hung parliament — and smaller parties could perform unexpectedly well. A record 560,000 Poles living overseas have registered to vote, officials said this week. headtopics.com

Confederation could also refuse to cooperate with any party, and the risk of no government being formed and repeat elections being held next year remains a possibility, they added.Law and Justice's leadership has seen Poland's relationship with the EU and its various institutions become increasingly strained.

Fico ran a firmly EU-critical and Russia-sympathetic campaign during which he repeatedly stated that the country would send no more weapons or ammunition to Ukraine.

