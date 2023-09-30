Pokemon TCG Introduces 'Demigod' Packs in Scarlet & Violet

Demigod packs are making their first appearance in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. For years, the Japanese sets of Pokemon TCG cards have featured"god packs," in which every card in the pack has a rare rarity or higher.

Not every set contains God Packs, only the"high class" sets that are the equivalent to the special Pokemon card sets released around the holidays every year internationally.

To our knowledge, Scarlet & Violet – 151 is the first time that the Pokemon Trading Card Game has released demigod packs as part of an international release.

