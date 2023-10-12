Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Fixes Rewards Bug

For awhile now, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet completionists have been encountering issues when it comes to claiming rewards available after defeating tons of Trainers. The bug in question made it so that certain wins against NPC Trainers weren't recorded, so if you were trying to complete any specific task that asked you to beat Trainers, that bug naturally posed a problem.

The patch notes for the update released this week are pretty brief given that they only address two specific issues aside from the general bug fixes mentioned in the final point. Those patch notes as well as the update itself are out now for players to download, so if you've been holding off on beating up Trainers in exchange for rewards, now's the time to get back to it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 2.0.2 Patch Notes The Future of Pokemon Scarlet and VioletNow that The Teal Mask DLC is out for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next thing to look forward to for the game aside from general updates like this is the next part of the DLC package: The Indigo Disk. headtopics.com

Below is an overview of what's included in The Indigo Disk for those who are looking forward to its release, though it doesn't yet have a specific release date. "In this adventure, you'll be transferred from Uva Academy to its sister school, Blueberry Academy," an overview of the DLC explained."Unlike Uva Academy, with its long and rich history, this school was only recently established and has a focus on teaching Pokémon battles.

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In October 2023The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, […]

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 39: Bramblin & FletchinderWith Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby.

Pokemon Card Prime Day Deals 2023: Rare, Holo Pokemon Card Sales, DiscountsGotta catch all these discounts.

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 38: Sprigatito IllustrationsWith Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders […]

13 Things Nancy Mace's 'Scarlet Letter' Could Stand ForMace said she wore the “A” because she's been “demonized for my vote' to oust speaker McCarthy. But there are so many other terrible things it could mean!

That's not how the 'scarlet letter' worksTiana Lowe Doescher is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, as well as an on-air contributor for The First on Pluto TV. She previously interned for National Review and founded the USC Economics Review. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in economics and mathematics.