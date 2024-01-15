Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC: A Step Towards Improvement

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrived with glitches and bugs, but the DLC content promised to improve the games. The first DLC, The Teal Mask, had a streamlined story and new locations. The second DLC, The Indigo Disk, connected Paldea and Unova Region. Overall, the DLC made the games feel closer to the finished product.





