Pokémon partners with Vincent van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for limited-time exhibits

“This collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way,' the museum's general director, Emilie Gordenker said. Some of the exhibits you can see at the museum includes one where you can draw Pikachu, learn about Van Gogh’s connection with Japanese art and culture, and the impact his art has made, the museum said, according to.
The director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, Mathieu Galante, said that “there is a strong link between the inspiration behind Pokémon and the inspiration behind some of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous work,” according to. “With this collaboration we really hope that we can see children discovering and immersing themselves into the world of art through the incredible works of Van Gogh and Pokémon.”
Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax and many other Pokémon can be seen at the Vincent van Gogh Museum now for a limited time in multiple exbibits.
Some of the exhibits you can see at the museum includes one where you can draw Pikachu, learn about Van Gogh’s connection with Japanese art and culture, and the impact his art has made, the museum said, according to.
The director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, Mathieu Galante, said that “there is a strong link between the inspiration behind Pokémon and the inspiration behind some of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous work,” according to. “With this collaboration we really hope that we can see children discovering and immersing themselves into the world of art through the incredible works of Van Gogh and Pokémon.”
“This collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way. The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company have drawn on many years of educational expertise to create a special experience for children, their supervisors, and we hope many others at the Van Gogh Museum,” said Emilie Gordenker, general director of