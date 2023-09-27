Pokémon Horizons' New Protagonist Caught A Pokémon Stronger Than Any Ash Had

Liko's new Pokémon is in a class all its own. Galarian Moltres marks the third Ancient Poké Ball that the team has found, with the first belonging to the shiny Black Rayquaza, and the second belonging to the Titan Arboliva.

While Liko was entrusted with Arboliva and its Poké Ball, Rayquaza fled as soon as it was released, leaving Roy with an empty ball that once contained Rayquaza, and could presumably recall it should they encounter it again. By having Rayquaza flee, though, it solved a potentially difficult problem of Liko and Roy getting their hands on a powerful Legendary Pokémon so early in the story. This time, however, Galarian Moltres did not flee, and now Liko is left holding this Poké Ball that contains a powerful Legendary.

Liko's Galarian Moltres Makes Ash's Pokémon Look Weak Despite being in possession of the Ancient Adventurer Lucius's Pokémon, Liko isn't able to just use their power freely at any time. Arboliva, for example, was called upon once, but not to fight, and here, it summoned itself from its Poké Ball in order to confront Galarian Moltres.

Read more:

screenrant »

Pokémon Horizons Episode 24 Release Date & TimeHow to watch Pokémon Horizons episode 24.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Physical Release is Frustrating FansPokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting a new version with some DLC on the cartridge.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces New Tera Raid, Brings Hisuian Decidueye to GameHisuian Decidueye will be appearing in 7-Star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for two weekends [...]

BHP to make Peru the ‘protagonist’ of its South American exploration strategyThe company will make an investment of $12 million to redouble its efforts in Peru.

Royal Blood Talks New York Pizza, New Album On 'Lipps Service'Royal Blood visits the 'Lipps Service' to discuss its new album, its favorite New York pizza spots, and befriending Jimmy Page.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: Spoilers for Pokémon Horizons Episode #23The latest episode of Pokémon Horizons ended with a surprise, as Liko and Roy managed to talk down Galarian Moltres, returning it to its Ancient Poké Ball... and leaving the Legendary Pokémon in the kids' possession, a feat Ash never managed.

Galarian Moltres marks the third Ancient Poké Ball that the team has found, with the first belonging to the shiny Black Rayquaza, and the second belonging to the Titan Arboliva. While Liko was entrusted with Arboliva and its Poké Ball, Rayquaza fled as soon as it was released, leaving Roy with an empty ball that once contained Rayquaza, and could presumably recall it should they encounter it again. By having Rayquaza flee, though, it solved a potentially difficult problem of Liko and Roy getting their hands on a powerful Legendary Pokémon so early in the story. This time, however, Galarian Moltres did not flee, and now Liko is left holding this Poké Ball that contains a powerful Legendary.

Liko's Galarian Moltres Makes Ash's Pokémon Look Weak Despite being in possession of the Ancient Adventurer Lucius's Pokémon, Liko isn't able to just use their power freely at any time. Arboliva, for example, was called upon once, but not to fight, and here, it summoned itself from its Poké Ball in order to confront Galarian Moltres. It can be assumed that Galarian Moltres will be treated similarly, only coming out of the Poké Ball on its own terms, or when the situation is dire enough that its power is needed. It's also not clear if these Pokémon and their Ancient Poké Balls are counting as members of Liko's team; at the moment, she has only caught for herself Hatenna, and her starter Pokémon Sprigatito, so even including the two Ancient Poké Balls wouldn't put her team over six.

Still, just 23 episodes in, Liko is now in possession of a Legendary Pokémon. Despite having grown close to several Legendaries, and even having commanded a few in battle, Ash Ketchum never actually managed to catch himself a Legendary Pokémon. Ash did have the Mythical Pokémon Meltan/Melmetal, but not a Legendary. Ash's companion Goh did catch a Suicune at one point, though, so it's not entirely unprecedented in the anime for a major character to own a Legendary. What is surprising is how early Liko has been entrusted with a Legendary Pokémon, since she only has minimal trainer experience at this point, and has only barely caught her second Pokémon.

Commanding Galarian Moltres in battle might be a bit above Liko's capacity at the moment, but no doubt the day will come when Liko and Roy are able to use these Ancient Poké Balls in battle. Very few anime characters have had a Legendary Pokémon at their disposal, so Liko is already in a very elite club, even if she doesn't have its full loyalty yet. One thing's for sure, though: the Explorers had better watch out the next time they come for Liko's pendant, as they might find themselves facing down with one of the most powerful Pokémon that's yet to appear in Pokémon Horizons.